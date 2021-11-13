Ten reasons PF doesn’t want to remember

TEN REASONS PF DON’T WANT TO HEAR ABOUT WHY THEY LOST

How can a political party recover from such transgressions? Kaya

1. Bill 10 was act of desperation created by thieves to consolidate power and how it reduced their focus to resuscitate the economy is what costed them.

2. Police brutality highlighted by the death of Vespers which was as painful as a stab in the heart of this nation.

3. Infiltration of the police with death squads highlighted by the killing of Joseph and Nsama, affirmed the belief that Zambia was on the Uganda trajectory.

4. Corruption and impunity that was confirmed by the mouth of Edgar Lungu himself proved that Lungu was weak and enabling theft.

5. Tribalism that was confirmed by state sponsored messenger of division Chishimba Kambwili, was proof that division was a PF weapon to rule.

6. Discrimination in the civil service and government support programmes angered the youth who were desperate for opportunities.

7. Torture of HH and others on trumped up treason charges, is the side of Lungu most of his supporters worked hard to overlook. The side of a tyranny.

8. The rogue political agenda based on tribal supremacy for two regions, angered mostly senior citizens who appreciate the legacy of the Choma declaration

9. Gas attack terror inflicted on citizens with no accountability by police or President, proved that PF had no respect for Zambian lives

10. The arrogance of PF leadership and members who became first class citizens with better service than the rest. What is worse is that they have not even repented and don’t intend to.

