The 5 Best Online Bingo Sites

Since the emergence of online gambling this millennium and the growth it continues to see year-on-year, bingo has really thrived.

The game itself was developed in Europe, with Italy often cited as the country it was created, from the Italian lottery, Il Gioco del Lotto d’Italia back in the 16th century.

Bingo then expanded to Great Britain and the rest of Europe before spreading worldwide. In fact, the game was so popular in England, that bingo halls were being built every year between 1960-2005, following the Betting and Gaming Act 1960.

Since 2005, online bingo has taken over, much like the pattern of gambling in general. With the internet more accessible and reliable than it has ever been, mobile apps allowing players to enjoy bingo wherever they are, and more websites offering the game than ever previously, anyone who wants to play when and wherever they want, provided they are 18 or older.

On that note, there are so many sites to choose from that it could be intimidating to players who are relatively new to the online scene. So, we have made it easier for you to choose, by highlighting our five favourite bingo sites of 2020:

888 Ladies Bingo

888 Ladies Bingo has always been a site aimed at females, but a recent makeover has seen some growth in interest from males too. Prior to October 2020 it had been heavily pink before it was toned down.

Part of the 888 group of companies that also offer sports betting, casino and poker games, the 888 Ladies Online Bingo site has built a high reputation of its own. It is one of the older names too, which has given them time to adopt its style and offering to its established users. The couple of facelifts its had over the years confirms this.

This vendor stays fresh and current, meaning if you sign up today, we are very confident you will still be enjoying the bingo just as much in a couple of years from now. You really can’t go wrong with the number one choice on our list.

Tombola Bingo

A well-established online company that focus exclusively on bingo. The software on the Tombola Bingo site is their own propriety too, so you can be sure for a unique experience and unique games here that you won’t find anywhere else.

1000s of registered players means that there is a wide community to communicate with whilst playing your games due to the live chat window available. You will struggle to find a day or time where there aren’t a number of players to interact with in the rooms.

Tombola are also fun to follow and interact with on their social channels, which we feel has been a positive contributing factor to their popularity. But their bingo games alone get them a deserved number two spot on our list.

They are also creating new games to keep fresh and current, with no fewer than three brand new games released in 2020. On top of this, there are daily free games that change a couple of times per year

Mecca Bingo

A popular brand in Europe long before online gambling took off this millennium, Mecca Bingo still have a number of brick and mortar halls available to play in, generally aimed at the older generation.

It’s worth knowing Mecca Bingo also have an excellent website and arguably the best mobile bingo app too. In fact, their offering is so good that they make it to number three in our list.

The biggest brand over in the United Kingdom, its website is available across the world. And during the past decade its site and app have remained in our top 10, regularly in the top 5 too.

The range of bingo rooms available at Mecca is excellent, with new ones being setup all the time too. Sign-up bonuses have also been seen as a big play for this brand too.

Gala Bingo

With more than 20 bingo rooms available on their website, and an excellent mobile app to play on, you can’t go wrong with signing up to Gala Bingo.

Gala Bingo were established in the United Kingdom back in 2005 and focus exclusively on the game of probability itself.

Earlier this year the company had a bit of a rebranding with a new logo and less clutter on their site. They even introduced the character ‘Gloria’ as part of their ‘Like a Boss’ advertising campaign towards the start of the year.

Gloria plays bingo on her phone whilst playing a guitar solo with her feet too in the ads.

Buzz Bingo

Two years ago a deal saw Gala Bingo sell its High Street halls to only retain their online presence. The new owners were required to come up with a new name. And that is when Buzz Bingo was born.

They may beknew to the game but they’re already one of the leading companies to sign up too in our opinion. It’s been a remarkable job by the team, as well as simply marketing their brand to get users on board. Excellent promotions and live streaming events are just two of the reasons to join.

Buzz Bingo also off The Voice Bingo game, which has proven to be a huge hit with their players, based around an iconic TV show.

The fun and exciting games and website appeal to both the young and older demographics.

