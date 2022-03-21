Are you a South African, or someone just living in the region, who happened to love betting? Don’t worry—you are not alone. Most people from South Africa have a strong interest in betting and gambling, both actual bettors and spectators alike. This is why it comes without a shock that the local betting industry in the region has seen tremendous growth, with the arrival of new online bookmakers and sports betting platforms. But among all of these online betting sites in South Africa , which ones can be considered to be among the best?

The Legality of Betting in South Africa

Before going to the list of the best betting sites, one important question that needs to be answered is: is online gambling legal in South Africa? The answer is that yes, it is, but with a lot of rules, regulations, and complications.

For one, online casinos are not yet legal in South Africa. What’s allowed are sports betting, horse racing betting, and online bookmaking. Land-based casinos, however, are allowed in selected places with heavy regulation from the government. In addition to that, offshore betting is also not allowed, although how the government can crackdown on offshore gamblers is not clear.

The Best Betting Sites in South Africa

There are several factors on why a betting site would be picked to be part of “the best of” list. This can include (but is not limited to) their welcome bonus offer, their deposit bonus offer, the range of games they offer (such as the availability of odds for major international sports leagues), site security, smoothness, and ease of payout systems, and more.

Here are some of the best betting sites in South Africa

Bet.Co.Za

Bet.co.za is perhaps one of the most well-rounded sports betting sites for South Africans right now. It is known for its fair and lucrative odds for games, the availability of great betting markets on its platform, and a regular wave of generous promotions and discounts.

There’s a 100% deposit bonus of up to R1,000 for newbies who have never opened an account before, which is a reasonable sum that may get your sports or eSports betting career off to a terrific start. But wait, there’s more! You’ll also get the chance to win a share of R10,000 every week for the next five weeks as a new live casino client, starting the day you sign up.

Bet.co.za accepts MasterCard, Visa, Zapper, and most top eMoney wallets in South Africa.

Betway South Africa

Betway is one of the most iconic and most recognizable names in the online sports betting industry internationally, not only in South Africa. Over the last few years, the Betway brand has grown in popularity, and you’ve probably heard of them or seen one of their numerous television commercials.

Betway is currently offering new customers a 100% match deposit bonus for up to R1000, as well as data free betting on the Betway app, competitive odds, excellent payout options, and many other great features.

Sportingbet South Africa

Sportingbet is yet another internationally known brand that offers odds for most of the most popular sporting leagues around.

Sportingbet’s South African customers are greeted with a wonderful sign-up offer. They guarantee that a customer’s initial deposit will be matched with a bonus of up to R2,000. Customers must sign up and deposit at least R10 within 30 days of enrolling to take advantage of this offer.

Before You Go

Although the above mentioned are considered by a lot of users and bettors to be “the best,” there is so much more to discover in this local industry. Search diligently, and who knows what you can find!