Selecting the best tested online poker sites may appear challenging, particularly if you are a novice to online poker gambling and you don’t know precisely the type of poker games you wish to play.

There are plenty of online poker sites that you can find in the internet today and choose the one that suits your needs most. However, the vast opportunities that come with online poker business has as well attracted many cyber-scammers. They build professional-looking online poker sites that don’t meet the required standards and regulations.

Online poker sites that scam unwary players appear fully professional. You may not be able to identify if the website you are using is run as per the required standards and regulations or by cyber scammers who want to steal from you.

That´s where this guide on the best tested online poker sites comes into your rescue!

The following is a list of some of the best tested online poker sites that you register and play your favorite poker games safely. A more extensive and detailed guide is to be found on Redaktionstest.net/poker/.

888poker

888poker is one of the best online poker sites in the United Kingdom, it has registered over 10 million players that are actively playing poker games on the platform.

Established in the year 1997, the poker site is one of the pioneer online poker websites in the UK. The platform offers various types of gambling products like bingo, betting as well as casino.

888poker also has a license from the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, the UKGC and Malta Gaming Authority, showing that you are safe when playing on the platform.

User Experience

As soon as you get your 888poker desktop version, you will get know why the platform is among the best online poker sites to play your poker games. The platform was specially designed after separately collecting user feedback to improve the final software. Because of this, the site has included the best features that offers you the most best user experience while you enjoy playing your favorite poker games.

Tournaments and Games Offered

888poker provides you with a vast range of poker games that you can play including Omaha, Hold ´Em, and 7 card stud that are hosted on a reliable server.

Apart from the classic poker games, players may as well enjoy playing unique 888 poker games such as the 888 God of Poker Tournament, Blast Poker, SNAP among other games.

Bonuses and Rakes

888poker offers new members a chance to apply for two kinds of bonuses. A no deposit bonus amounting to £20 and a 100% matching bonus of up to a maximum of $400 if you deposit using a unique welcome bonus code. It does not have a rake-back policy.

Also, the site offers the lowest rakes among all online poker sites with only $1 for every %100.

Banking Methods

Worried about the banking option available? Well, 888poker provides you with over thirty banking methods. You may decide to use among others, wire transfer, e-wallets, QIWI, credit and debit cards, iDebit and many more. Additionally, with 888poker you may deposit a minimum of $10 which takes about 10 minutes to reflect on the platform.

PokerStars

Established in 2001, PokerStars started its operations in the US before relocating to the United Kingdom in the year 2005. It is popular for being the first online poker site to establish players for the WSOP, particularly Chris Moneymaker.

User Experience

PokerStars consists of a desktop full of various rooms and tournaments. The platform is well designed and developed and suited for experienced players. However, newbies can as well find a suitable room for their level of experience. PokerStars is one of the best online poker sites and is capable of hosting a maximum of 50, 000 poker players at ago.

Tournaments and Games Offered

PokerStars offers top online poker games including Horse, Stud, Omaha, Hold ´Ém and Badugi among other various games. You can equally find a how to play section to assist you learn how to play poker games that you never tried. Additionally, there are tournaments like Sit ´n Go, Cash, Zoom and players may also participate in unique WSOP tournaments.

Bonuses and Rakes

PokerStars offers new members two forms of bonuses. The Spin and Go bonus give you $20 in free play if you deposit a minimum of $10 using a unique promo code. PokerStars also offers you a 100% matching bonus when you sign up using a bonus welcome code STARS400.

The platform offers among the lowest rakes in the industry, with PokerStars taking just 5% for every $3 – $6. It does not have a rake-back policy in place.

Banking Methods

PokerStar´s minimum deposit amount is $10 and it does not have a minimum withdrawal limit. There are a number of methods you can use to deposit or withdraw including Skrill, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, bank transfer among others.

Unibet Poker

Unibet is one of the biggest and best online gambling platforms established in the year 1999. The platform first launched its online poker games in the early 2000s.

User Experience

The platform includes complex graphics that ensures smooth poker gameplay. Having formerly worked Microgaming casino software developers in 2014, Unibet Poker sourced development services from Relax Gaming that led to the development of the best poker applications for desktops, that is popular and friendly for novice poker players.

Tournaments and Games

Players can participate in poker games like Omaha, Texas Hold ´Em, Banzai among other games.

With Unibet Poker, you take part in Satellite tournaments, GTD, Pot Limit Omaha Tournament and many more.

Bonus and Rake

New members get teo types of bonuses: a welcome bonus that gives you £20 more and a £500 matching bonus. Players may utilize various methods to deposit or withdraw funds. Unibet Poker gives a progressive rakeback to members who join a Poker Club as they advance along.

Banking Options

The platform has a minimum deposit requirement of £10 that takes a maximum of 15 minutes to reflect on the platform. Players may utilize various methods to deposit or withdraw funds. Some of the recognized methods include Skrill, Visa, Neteller, Trustly, Mastercard, Paysafecard among others. The platform will charge you a 2.5% fee.

GGPoker

GGPoker is among the best online poker sites that was designed typically to target the Asian poker players and market. However, the platform is also available in Europe and Canada. GGPoker provides different creatives, targeting recreational poker players and has taken steps to prevent toxic poker players from participating. Currently, GGPoker is viewed as one of the best online poker sites with the weakest competition at the rooms.

GGPoker online poker platform is worthy your consideration not just due to its vast bonuses and promos, but also because you would be able to compete with relatively weak players. However, the rake at GGPoker is much high than other online poker platforms.

GGPoker software is compatible with most platforms including Windows, Apple OS, and Android OS, making it the best platform that you can be able to play from any device.

Also, GGPoker offers a number of ways you can use to deposit or withdraw funds. Some of the main methods accepted include Skrill, Mastercard, Neteller, Visa among other methods.