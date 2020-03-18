The Expansion Of Quanta In Africa: What Could This Mean For Gambling In The Country?

As attitudes towards gambling both online and in casinos begin to change, there are more and more opportunities emerging for those looking to take part in lotteries and online casino games. But with several changes being made at once, this could be the next major step for gambling in the country. In this article, we will be looking into the expansion of gambling in Zambia and what this could mean for the industry.

Current Restrictions On Gambling In Zambia

At the time of writing, there are very limited regulations on gambling in Zambia. They have legalised three different forms of Gambling these are sports betting, casino gambling and lottery games. To play, you have to be 18 or over. Three main acts are in action in Zambia for gambling, these are:

The State Lotteries Act – This allows for state lotteries to be run and provide promotion for it. This can also specify the powers and duties of the board that run the lottery.

Casino Act – This was put in place to regulate different types of Gambling in the country. This provides a free to sign up games for a wide range of games.

Betting Act – This betting control act authorised the wagering on sporting events in Zambia. This betting licence lasts one year and will need to be renewed.

The Introduction Of New Lottery

2020 brings several changes to gambling in Zambia as Quanta provides more games for those in Zambia looking to take part in casinos. They have recently achieved a local license to provide lotteries in Zambia as they now own a majority stake of local company Pleasure Sports Innovations. There are set to be huge changes to the lottery in the country as the company is set to introduce an innovative blockchain lottery and Quanta pay service. However, this is not set to come into effect until the latter half of 2020. This is set to make huge changes to the industry and provide a far state lottery to those that wish to take part.

Online Gambling In Zambia

Though online gambling is legal in Zambia there is no clear law concerning online casino gambling. Some people expect that Zambia follows the steps of South Africa passing new bills that permit online casino gambling in SA, like the ones you can find in casinos.co.za. Anyway, there are no laws against foreign casinos being enjoyed by Zambian players. This, therefore, means that more and more people are playing online casino games than there were in previous years. With this, several online casinos are highly popular with Zambian players such as allowing them to make the most of large jackpots and other online bonuses. These run alongside the normal lottery and provide several different ways for you to win jackpots.

Brick And Mortar Casinos In Zambia

At the time of writing, there are several main casinos in Zambia. These feature a wide number of games and are open to the general public. However, most of them are located in Livingstone and Makeni. This, therefore, means that those that do not live near the area will have to travel.

With this in mind, gambling is becoming more widely available for several people in Zambia and is, therefore, increasing in popularity. Ask this continues to increase, we are set to see a vast increase in the number of people taking part in online gambling in the country. Who knows what is in store for the industry?