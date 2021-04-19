The HATEMBOs Saga: why the desperation?

HATEMBO SAGA: WHY THE DESPERATION ?

IN the last few months, the Patriotic Front (PF) and its surrogates have gone into over drive propagating that opposition UPND had connived with some people to abduct the two Hatembo siblings to cover for some perceived criminality.

It is not true. The HATEMBOs are running away from PF. They don’t want to be forced to be false witnesses against Hakainde Hichilema

Currently, former Minister in the MMD government Ackson Sejani, the Mayors of Choma and Mazabuka are currently detained over the alleged abduction of the duo.

As already said, the main target is UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

What is the issue?

Earlier this year Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi alleged that Hakainde Hichilema had defrauded the Hatembo family of their farm in Kalomo. Nawakwi working with named businessmen connected to the PF, using a rogue Law Firm owned by the same crooks, Fred Jere and Co commenced an action in the High Court over the land issue. The High Court however threw the case away as it was time barred.

It is on the same facts that Chilufya Tayali reported the opposition leader to the Zambia Police leading to the unfortunate deaths of Joseph Kaunda the UPND member and Nsama Nsama the public prosecutor who were slain in cold blood by the police.

Abuse of Human Rights by the State and it Surrogates

Following the dismissal of the matter by the High Court, Fered Jere and Company prepared an application to appeal the High Court decsion. Edith Nawakwi working with the same businessman, facilitated for the appeal.

However legally, an appeal can only be done by the interested parties in this case the Hatembos. However, the Hatembos held a press conference facilitated by a Non Governmental Organisations, Zitukule Consortium at which they said they were not interested to appeal. The Hatembos however said that because of their decsion to refuse to appeal the case, they were now being pursued by the State agents and Ms. Nawakwi to force them against their wish to appeal.

Following the collapsing of the civil matter in the High Court, the criminal case also failed to take off because the matters were based on same facts and the witnesses were the same: the Hatembos, . The PF went into panic mode.

The duo reported the misconduct of Fered Jere and Company to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). The Hatembos had to run away from their homes because of the State agents who were now forcing them to appeal with a view to secure a convocation against Hichilema.

Contrary to the allegations that someone was holding the Hatembos, the duo have actually been running away for Ms. Nawakwi and the named Lusaka businessman working with the PF.

In short, the PF wants to grab the Hatembos, force them to testify against HH, then send HH to prison

What is at Stake?

Edith Nawakwi has repeatedly sworn that she would ensure that Hakainde Hichilema does not appear on the ballot paper ahead of the August 12 elections. At a time when all “opposition” political parties have sold out. It is clear that the elections will be a two horse race between the UPND, Hakainde Hichilema and the the PF, candidate (whoever it maybe).

There is obviously desperation to try and now scandalize the UPND by lining us questionable NGOs and political parties to create a narrative that Hakainde Hichilema had abducted the Hatembos. Leading the onslaught is the discredited Daily Nation run by an ex-convict.

The HATEMBOs have not been abducted. They are in the bush living like animals running away from the PF regime and it’s allied businessmen and ‘opposition’ leaders.

There is so much evil in this world.