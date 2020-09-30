The K5b meant for FISP will he stolen by minister, fertiliser companies

MINISTER KATAMBO AND FERTILISER COMPANIES WIL LOOT THE K5.7 B MEANT FOR FARMERS

Editor,

MInister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has allocated K5.7billion for the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to support over one million small-scale farmers in the 2020-2021 farming season.

But I can assure you, more than 75% of this money will be shared by the minister of agriculture Michael Katambo, directors and corrupt fertiliser and seed companies. This is what has been happening over the years and it will happen this year. Fertiliser companies with give government inflated prices of fertiliser which the minister will gladly endorse as he knows he will share the loot with these thieves supplying fertiliser. I really wish President Lungu could be changing ministers of agriculture every year. Katambo is now one of the richest ministers due to this grand theft taking place every season. As I write this, agro dealers who have refused to engage in corruption with the minister have not been paid for last season, only those willing to pay tithe to the minister and his directors, agents have been paid.

We know some of the money goes to PF campaigns so definitely nothing can be done. But remember farmers are shedding tears everyday. One day their cries will be heard .

BACKGROUND

When he presented the national budget in the National Assembly last week, Ngandu said government had also allocated K517.5million for the national food strategic reserve.

“Mr. Speaker, the Economic Affairs function has been allocated a total of K21.5 billion,” he said.

“Notable expenditures include K5.7 billion on the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), targeting one million farmers across the country”, he said.

“Further, for the country to be food secure, I have set aside K517.5million for the national strategic food reserve”, he said

Dr. Ngandu also announced support to the livestock sector by promoting a programme to restock and control cattle diseases.

“Sir, to promote the livestock sub-sector, Government will continue with the Livestock Stocking and Restocking Programme out of which at least 30 percent of the beneficiaries are youths”, he said

“In the first half of 2020, a total of 3,100 households benefitted from the Programme. With regard to animal

health, a total of 283,000 animals

have been vaccinated out of the 2020 target of 290,000 under the Livestock Vaccination Programme”, he said.

He also announced a loan programme in the agriculture sector to primarily benefit young people.

“Mr Speaker, Government is

implementing the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development

Project aimed at stimulating a viable aquaculture sub-sector”, he said

“In 2020, the Project, through the Citizens Economic Empowerment

Commission(CEEC), has disbursed loans worth K6.3 million to 637 aquaculture entrepreneurs”, He said