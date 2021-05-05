The misery PF will perpetuate if given 5 more years

ARE YOU PREPARED TO GIVE THE PF ANOTHER 50 YEARS IN ORDER FOR THEM TO DISMANTLE THE $23BN DEBT?

By: Anthony Bwalya

For the PF to dismantle the $23bn they have borrowed, much of which without Parliamentary approval, they will need a minimum 50 years!!!

And this is on condition that:

1. No more borrowing

2. At least 20% of ALL our domestic revenues each year are designated towards debt servicing

3. The economy grows CONSISTENTLY at 5%!!

Now, if you have been to school for these things, you should know that the PF will NEVER be able to repay this debt they have accumulated and plundered.

This will eventually be disastrous for all of us, including the UNBORN.

More time under the PF will mean:

1. Higher taxes

2. Poor public healthcare – see Dialysis issues at UTH

3. Poor public education, with more poor people EXCLUDED from accessing education

4. Poor local service delivery as councils will no longer be funded – check situation across our councils today, even Lusaka City Council cannot pick up garbage from the central business district

5. Public pensions may be eroded as government will be forced to divert money away from paying people their retirement benefits to plugging public spending gaps

6. Salaries for civil servants will most likely become erratic as government finances come under increasing pressure

7. The KWACHA will die

8. Economy will die.

The UPND has a PLAN to fix this.

Trust us.

#vote4change