The real revolution can not be bought

Young people should not think revolution is an event, workshop or a photo opportunity. It is something where life itself may have to be sacrificed for the cause. There will be traitors, pretenders, mercenaries and oppottunists along the way who will be mistaken for comrades. Without a principled mindset, young people can forget about being leaders now or in the future.

Bob Marley said: “Soon we’ll find out who is the real Revolutionary, and I don’t want my people to be tricked by mercenaries”

Stand alone if you have to because a minority that is right will always be bigger than a majority that is wrong. – Maiko Zulu

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised