The ugly building at heart of Lusaka city

Editor,
Who owns this eye-sore in the middle of Lusaka town centre ? Why has the council or government done anything about this structure?
It has been standing like this for close to 25 years now.
Concerned citizen
It must be ZSIC. They were the ones constructing plenty of buildings during the KK era.
It is a concrete Mushroom, it just germinated from the ground, it does not belong to anybody, Sir!!!!!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
It must be ZSIC. They were the ones constructing plenty of buildings during the KK era.
It is a concrete Mushroom, it just germinated from the ground, it does not belong to anybody, Sir!!!!!