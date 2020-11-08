The ugly building at heart of Lusaka city

The ugly building at heart of Lusaka city

Editor,
Who owns this eye-sore in the middle of Lusaka town centre ? Why has the council or government done anything about this structure?
It has been standing like this for close to 25 years now.

Concerned citizen

    Sayantist 51 seconds ago

    It must be ZSIC. They were the ones constructing plenty of buildings during the KK era.

    Simpo Sitali 53 mins ago

    It is a concrete Mushroom, it just germinated from the ground, it does not belong to anybody, Sir!!!!!

