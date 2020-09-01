Their aim is to kill me, reveals HH

HH writes…
Do not be fooled.
This is not about privatisation. This is not about alleged criminality. This is not about corruption. They are simply preparing your psyche using these actions as the pretext.
The truth is they want to have access to my physical body so that they can eliminate me. Their plan is to arrest and then kill me. But do l have to die for anyone to be in power?
They are getting extremely desperate, these people. If offering myself to serve the country that l love so much and growing increasingly popular are grave offences for which l must lose my life, so be it. I am not afraid. Kill me today and more HHs will rise tomorrow. I am prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of public interest, if need be.
If anything happens to me, please know that I love you as much as l love Zambia.
HH.
COMMENTS
If Zambian love each other as they claim, then we should all rise and defend HH and the rest of poor Zambians who are not paid terminal employment benefits. Zambia is for all who live in in it. It does not belong to PF alone.
NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO YOU BROTHER HH. IF THEY DO THAT WE WILL BE ON THEM. THEY HAVE STOLEN AND LEFT US WITH NOTHING AND NOW THET HAVE JUST REALISED THAT CHINDI CHAMANA AND WHATEVER WRONG THINGS THEY HAVE DONE THEY ARE UNREMORSEFUL. WE ARE COMING JUST TO CLAIM WHAT BELONGS TO ZAMBIA