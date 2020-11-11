‘There will be change of government on 2021’

THERE WILL BE A CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT IN 2021.

By: Anthony Bwalya.

Judging by the long queues and the enthusiasm of members of the public to turn out in numbers and register to vote, it is very clear that come 2021, there SHALL be a change of government.

Zambians are NOT braving the sweltering heat, long queues and all associated delays so that they can come and endorse the failed leadership of the PF for another 5 years.

Zambians are determined to say NO to the following:

1. The use of public infrastructure development as an avenue for the PF to contract illegal loans and steal public resources

2. The destruction of the economy through organized and government sponsored cartels in the energy sector, agricultural sector, mining sector and others…

3. High mealie meal prices

4. High cost of living

5. The withdrawal of meal allowances for students

6. High taxes

7. High fuel prices

8. Unprecedented unemployment for the youth

9. Failure to pay retirees pensions benefits

10. High cost of fertilizer and other farming inputs

11. Death of the Kwacha

12. Politicization and takeover of the civil service by PF cadres

13. Politicization and takeover of markets by PF cadres

14. Suppression of democratic freedoms and false arrests of political opponents and human rights defenders

15. Deterioration of working conditions for nurses, doctors and teachers

16. Lack of essential medicines and equipment in public clinics and hospitals

The list is endless.

In 2021, Zambians will be saying no to the hostile takeover of our country by criminal, mafia cartels aided by the PF regime.

#changeiscoming