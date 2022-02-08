These Are the Most Popular Forms of Gambling in Zambia

Gambling is a popular pastime in Zambia, and the country has one of the better-regulated markets when it comes to the African continent, making it a solid ground for many forms of legal wagering activities. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular forms of gambling in Zambia.

Laws and Regulations

There are three main documents in the country’s gambling legislation. The State Lotteries Act was introduced to keep lottery games and pools under control. The Betting Act helped establish the Betting Board that controls the operators. And finally, there is the Casino Act, which regulates the process of issuing licenses to casino operators within the country. However, the law does not mention online gambling in any of the acts.

In order to do business legally in Zambia , wagering operators must hold relevant licenses. According to the law, a casino license is valid for five years, and operators must not exceed the terms. After the license expires, it needs to be renewed.

The Most Popular Types of Gambling

Here are some gambling methods that Zambian people are particularly fond of:

Sports Betting

Sports betting is by far the most popular form of gambling in Zambia, just like in most other countries on the continent. Like the people in most other African countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, and South Africa, Zambians are great fans of football events, so it’s no surprise that the best teams in this sport get the largest number of bets in the country. Other sports that get a lot of attention at every bookmaker shop are tennis, boxing, and cricket. Zambian punters can place their wagers at sportsbook stores, using online operators, mobile betting services, and iOS or Android apps, or even make a bet on the phone. However, most players prefer the convenience of online bookmakers, and one of the most famous providers for sports betting is Bet365 Zambia .

Land-Based Casinos

Although Zambia has only four licensed land-based venues, its people are great fans of casino games. The establishments are popular spots for passionate gamblers, serving also as attractive tourist destinations as most of them are parts of hotels or resorts. Famous Zambian casinos like Casino Marina Lusaka or Emperor Palace Casino Zambia feature a wide range of internationally popular games such as poker, blackjack, American roulette, slot machines, and bingo, among many others. Slot machines, however, remain the most popular choice in the country. Customers love them because they are easy to learn and because they pay out regularly, without requesting high stakes.

Online Gambling

Every day this activity is getting more and more popular, as the state of online gambling in Zambia was boosted by the smartphone and internet penetration in the country. Almost every Zambian now has access to a smartphone, and they commonly turn to online operators for convenience, faster transactions, and many attractive features and rewards. Although there are no licensed online casinos within the country’s borders, many international websites registered in the UK or other places in the world offer access to Zambian players.

How to Choose a Good Online Provider

There are a large number of operators available online, but not all of them are equally good. Here is the information you should take into account when choosing a reliable provider:

Payment Methods

Trustworthy sites normally stick to well-known and reliable banking options, and a decent operator will offer more than one payment method. Whether you prefer Visa, wire transfers, or more innovative channels like Neteller, make sure your new account supports the banking method you are comfortable with. Making a deposit or a withdrawal should be done in one step and in a simple way, by pressing a button or two. Also, you don’t want to experience delays when you request a payout.

License and Registration

Before you fill out their registration form, make sure the website is registered and licensed. A valid license indicates that the operator is a reliable site that operates under the rules of the industry, with proper security measures in place. A trustworthy platform will dedicate one section of the website to their registration details. As soon as you find such information, you can finalize the registration process with a name, username, password, and other pieces of your player identity.

Bonuses and Rewards

Many digital operators have tempting bonus offers for their users, and the value of the bonus often depends on the amount of money you are willing to stake. Each website or app has its own list of promotions that ranges from free spins to additional bet credits. As a customer, try to make use of as many bonuses as you can, since that is among the extra steps you can take in order to increase your odds or the size of winnings you get. Just make sure you check out every important fact in their terms and conditions beforehand.

The Zambian gambling market is on the rise, and with proper regulations for most types of wagering, the industry is looking at a steady growth. The population is highly interested in both online and offline options, and many international operators are also there to meet the demand.