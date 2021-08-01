This is what happens after PF leaves the stage

THE AFTERMATH….
This is what happened after the PF Parliamentary candidate and other campaigners left the stage.
Earlier the people received money and other material things from PF.
See video on our Facebook page
Those that kill by the sword will also be killed by the sword. Those that come to power by “Don’t Kubeba will also leave by Don’t Kubeba. That is the truth.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
Those that kill by the sword will also be killed by the sword. Those that come to power by “Don’t Kubeba will also leave by Don’t Kubeba. That is the truth.