This is what happens after PF leaves the stage

This is what happens after PF leaves the stage

THE AFTERMATH….

This is what happened after the PF Parliamentary candidate and other campaigners left the stage.

Earlier the people received money and other material things from PF.

  • comment-avatar
    Chisha Banda 3 seconds ago

    Those that kill by the sword will also be killed by the sword. Those that come to power by “Don’t Kubeba will also leave by Don’t Kubeba. That is the truth.

