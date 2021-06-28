This is what PF means by ‘peaceful campaigns’

This is Songo a kasai from Congo who resides in Mandevu under Justin Kabwe Ward 24, he is the guy that Chris Shakafuswa the PF Aspiring MP and Elijah Mwewa Councilor for Justin Kabwe Ward are using to beat innocent people in Mandevu community.

This is what the PF mean by ‘peaceful’ campaigns. When it suits them, they will pay blind eye as in this case; when they are the ones beaten, they will call upon the high heavens to bring peace on land .

We have no doubt that PF fake religious minister Sumaili is happy and probably blesses the insults contained in this video, that is why she can’t say anything. To PF, this is religious. https://www.zambiawatchdog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/IMG_9247.mp4