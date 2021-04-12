This is what the PF constitution says

Elias Munshya writes

#Bakwetu

ARTICLE 57 OF THE PF CONSTITUTION

ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

(1) The election of twenty (20) Members of the Central Committee shall be held at the General Conference of the Party.

(2) Candidates shall indicate to the President of the Party not less than one day before the day of the Conference their intention to stand for the office of the Member of the Central Committee.

(3) (a) The President of the Party shall submit his list of candidates together with the names of other candidates for the office of the Member of Central Committee to the National Council for consideration and approval.

b) The National Council in approving the names of candidates shall have regard to the Merit of the candidates and the need to have all parts of the country represented in the Central Committee as far as possible.

(4) A person whose candidature has been disapproved by the National Council shall not be eligible

(5) All candidates whose candidature has been approved by the National Council shall lodge their nomination papers supported by ten (10) sponsors who are delegates at the General Conference, with the Returning Officer appointed by the Electoral Commission.

(6) If there are more than twenty (20) candidates standing for the office of Member of Central Committee, each delegate to the General Conference shall vote for twenty (20) candidates and the twenty (20) candidates receiving the highest votes shall be declared duly elected members of the Central Committee. Where only twenty (20) candidates have filed their nominations papers at the close of nomination, such candidates shall be declared duly elected Members of the Central Committee without conducting polls.

(7) No person shall be eligible for election as a Member of the Central Committee unless he/She:

(a) is a citizen of Zambia;

(b) is a member of the Party for at least five years;

(c) has attained the age of twenty-one years (21);

(d) is literate in, and conversant with the official language of Zambia;

(e) is a disciplined person without a criminal record

(8) In the event of a Member of the Central Committee (other than the President of the Party)

resigning, being incapacitated, dying or otherwise ceasing to be a Member of the Central Committee, the National Council shall elect another person to fill the vacancy.