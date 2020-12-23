This is where the police live, after persecuting HH

1

Laura Mitti writes

Looks Bad

President Lungu needs to understand how desperate this using the law to harass his main political rival looks.

It’s just not convincing, in a country in which so much has not been investigated.

1. Gassing.

2. Lost billions in Auditor General’s and FIC Reports.

3. Disappearance of COVID billions.

4. Who arms and funds PF cadre violence.

5. How Jay Jay got away with beating up police officers in the country’s largest police station.

6. How Ministers have gained stunning wealth in an economy that is falling apart.

Sure, with all that, police officers have time to interview HH for offences the public cannot understand?

It looks panicked Mr President, I promise you.IMG_6112

    Bo MUNYENGE MUNYENGE 1 hour ago

    Useless house wife there, you should be ashamed of yourself. Once we identify you definitely will transfer your husband to Sonongwe.

    Reply

