Threats to fire doctors reminds me of time Luo was health minister

Andrew Sakala writes;

The suspension of RDAZ president and threats of dismissal and arrest of protesting doctors, reminds me of the dismissal of 500 nurses in 2013.

Since those dismissals, the nurses and the unions representatives were effectively silenced.

With over 30,000 nurses prowling the streets without jobs and willing to be employed even for a pittance, fighting for improved conditions of service has become a risk undertaking as one can be fired anytime and replaced easily.

Since there are hundreds of unemployed doctors looking for jobs, is asking for implementation of condition of service becoming a risk for the serving doctors?

Will they also be silenced for fear of losing jobs and joining the army of the unemployed? Or fear of being arrested?

Are workers’ rights not human rights?