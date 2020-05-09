Three die Coronavirus in Zambia, 85 new cases confirmed

Three Covid-19 deaths have been recorded while the country has also recorded 85 new cases and 1 recovery in the last 24 hours,health minister Chitalu Chilufya has claimed.

But Chilufya confirmed that all the three people who died had other diseases and Covid 19 is not necessarily the cause of death.

Chilufya said that the first death was recorded from an 82 year old patient of Nampundwe who had a stroke but was subjected to COVID-19 tests which came out positive.

He said the second case is of a 30 year old female from Ngombe compound who tested positive but was suffering from chronic liver condition while the 3rd case is from a patient from Ndola who was investigated for tuberculosis and presented to the the hospital and was swabbed and also tested positive for COVID-19.

And on the 85 new cases , Chilufya explained that 76 cases are out of 170 tests done in Nakonde while 9 are from 346 tests done in Lusaka out of which the deaths came from.

He said cummulately cases now stand at 252, 112 recoveries, 133 active cases and 7 deaths.

Meanwhile Chilufya has said Nakonde is now the new epicenter following the surge of new cases in the district.

He further said 650 cases from Nakonde are being analysed today and said all measures have since been intensified to avoid further community spread in the district and also appealed to the citizenry to avoid traveling to and from Nakonde.

“Key guidelines remain the same. avoid unnecessary travels and enhance hygiene in the midst of the gradual retain to normalcy and be adherant to the public health guidelines” he urged.

Chilufya said the ministry has instituted stringent boarder control measures and those who will be coming from Nakonde will be subjected to the 14 days mandatory quarantine at their own cost.