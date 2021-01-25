Three months no salaries for Lusaka City Council workers

By Darius Choonya

Lusaka City Council workers have gone three months without pay.

The workers have threatened to boycott work if nothing is done about the situation.

According to the workers who sought anonymity, the nopayment of salaries has subjected them to untold poverty.

And Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union Secretary General Emmanuel Mwinsa says the union is aware of the challenges faced by the members.

Mr. Mwinsa says they are waiting for government to resolve the matter as several engagements have been made with government