There was confusion at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus and surrounding areas in the early hours of Friday.

The confusion started after Lusaka City Council Police moved in to remove call boys at the station, who are to selling drugs as well as to remove political cadres who have

been harassing the business community and extorting money from them.

And Local government Minister GARY NKOMBO has warned that any political cadre found in markets and bus stations will be arrested.