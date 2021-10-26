Times of Zambia boss’s negligence ends in death

The man in the photo below is Timothy Sialwiindi, a long serving employee of Times of Zambia who died yesterday at the University Teaching Hospital UTH after failing to pay for an operation that needed K17, 000 which he was willing to be deducted from his pension money.

Mr. Sialwiindi was diagnosed with cancer of the throat and needed an operation that would have saved his life, but the current finance director Evans David Kaliwile and Managing director Nebert Mbewe only approved a K3000 which only bought food stuffs.

The finance director at one point told him in his office that the money delayed as he as a diehard UPND cadre and that the only way would be to sell his cattle in the village.

Two other employees are wheelchair bound and failing to report for work, and yet the company is busy paying K3,000 entertainment allowance to it’s Managing director every Friday.

People at these parastatals will continue dying especially with weak unions that always push their own interests.