Times of Zambia editor accused of sexual exploitation

Randy deputy director preying on young female reporters.

AS can be seen in a text message conversation between Times of Zambia deputy managing director Gerald Mulwanda and a female reporter on one

of the desks, the man is soliciting for sex from most female employees that have had their contracts not renewed and pending determination.

An insider from the Ndola based office disclosed that a young marketer

under the commercial and advertising department made it clear to him

via whatsapp video calling that she was still young and still had a bright future after refusing to be laid in his office upstairs.

Those with female reporters fresh from school doing attachments are also targets, parents must monitor their daughters.

‘’You are bright and you still need some time at this institution.

Come to the office tomorrow before lunch so we can talk about it and see how best i can help you out immediately,’’ Mulwanda told 24 year old.

The union is aware of the happenings especially in Lusaka and have ignored the revelations despite vulnerable female reporters raising alerts.

In the screenshots below, Mr Mulwanda travelled all the way to come and explore his sexual exploits in Lusaka wasting company resources and tax payers money.

This is the man who was forced to resign at KCM for sexual harassment claims by his colleagues in the corporate affairs department, but with connections of his brother Dr Jabin Mulwanda who is PS ministry of health the man was appointed deputy managing editor at Times.

Times and daily mail have become a couple company, if you check right now the sports editor and the deputy advertising manager Elias Chipepo and Emmanuel Mengo being the only management guys given new contracts both have wives at Daily mail where Nebert Mbewe is director for both

companies, of course who know they also paid in kind.

Under PF media houses and individual journalists are have had it the hard way with more than 50 people dying whilst pushing for their money and some with depression over closure of media houses.