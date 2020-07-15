Tips for Choosing the Best Live Casino

Live casino is what brings us close to the authentic casino floor experience and it has grown into a global trend, expanding more by the day. The demand is growing and the number of live casinos online is increasing rapidly. This puts an online casino player in a tricky position – such an extensive choice and no pointers towards which casino options are the best.

Each player wants to experience high-definition broadcast and be immersed in the game, while not having to compromise on other casino services such as banking, customer support and bonuses. Experts from the Livecasino24.com help out with 3 tips on how to choose the best live casino online.

Number 1 – Be sure of the casino’s legitimacy

Before you jump into live casino games, take a moment to verify if the casino you are playing at is licensed and regulated and if it is certified for fairness. The chances of a recommended casino being unlicensed and uncertified are slim to none, but you should always check regardless. The licensing info should be published on the homepage way down below and to guarantee 100% fair and random results the casino should carry a seal of approval by independent auditors such as TST Fair Gaming or Gaming Lab Certified . Also, when the site is covered by SSL encryption provided by SECTIGO, GoDaddy or DigiCert, you can be sure that your data is protected.

Number 2 – Look for the best software providers

Games of subpar quality should not be targeted by your radar. Go with the best choice, always. How do you know what is best? Well, at this point, there are software companies that have already proven their quality and trustworthiness, so you immediately know that a live casino that features games made by Playtech, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi or Authentic Gaming can’t be a bad casino. These offer not only games of premium quality, but also a fantastic variety of game types and additional features to enjoy while you play your casino favourites.

Number 3 – Speedy payouts and convenient banking options

Having only one banking option at your disposal is not convenient at all. You want to join a casino with a plethora of efficient and safe banking methods that are easily accessible. The entire banking department should work in service of the player and provide instant transaction services, without fees and with minimal pending times. You should be given a choice to use the payment method you feel the most comfortable with, knowing that your winnings will be paid in a timely manner.