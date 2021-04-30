Top 4 Cricket Sports Betting Sites with good odds

One secret of making money through sports betting is looking for the right betting site. A good betting site will provide impressive sports betting odds , numerous betting markets and various deposit and withdrawal methods. Since cricket is not as popular as other familiar games like football and basketball, many sportsbooks do not offer various markets available in other sports. Therefore, it is important to look for a betting site that takes cricket seriously and covers numerous tournaments .

We understand that it is hard to compare all the available online betting sites, and that is why we have reviewed some of the best cricket betting sites to help you narrow down your search.

Betway

Betting is one of the top betting sites worldwide, thanks to its excellent selection of bets, good odds, numerous promotions, excellent customer service, and various banking options. Though they have not indicated the list of tournaments they cover on their website, Betway covers most cricket tournaments from different parts of the world.

Some of the top leagues they cover include Big Bash League, ODI Series, Big Bash League Women, Bangladesh Premier League, Super Smash, IPL and many more. The huge number of tournaments means that customers will have a non-exhaustive list of matches to choose from.

Additionally, Betway is well-known for its top-notch security features. For example, customers are only allowed to cash out an amount not more than 5x the total amount of money they have paid in their account since its creation. This feature protects their clients’ monies in case of account breaches. The site is also regulated by the Malta Gaming Commission and the UK Gaming Commission. It also uses 128 bits SSL encryption to protect its clients’ money and monies from hackers.

Betway boasts one of the best customer support services in the betting industry. Their customer support service is personalised per issue to increase customer satisfaction and promote timely responses. Customers can contact them via email or calls, plus there is an FAQ section where one can find answers to common questions.

10Cric

As the name suggests, 10Cric is an online betting site with an emphasis on cricket betting. Their website also has a cricket theme, plus they have a cricket player, Chris Gayle, as their brand ambassador. The site also has a variety of promotions, including cashback tournaments that run frequently.

Another unique feature of this cricket betting site is its news section, where you can stay updated about current events in the cricket world, especially in the IPL. Players can choose from various deposit and withdrawal methods, including VISA card, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz and Paysafecard.

Bet365

Most cricket bettors choose Bet365 for their high odds in cricket matches. The site’s 20 years of experience also make it a trusted site among bettors as they have improved their security and other important areas like customer service. Customers can forward their issues to Bet365 via various platforms, including 24/7 live chat, email support, telephone. The site also has many different options on cricket and all the other sports available for betting.

Other attractive features for the site are their in-play betting and their live streaming service. Anyone with a funded Bet365 account and has placed a bet in the last 24 hours can access the service. Only a few betting sites offer this service, especially when it comes to cricket.

1XBet

1XBet is a perfect place to place your cricket bets, thanks to its competitive odds, numerous banking options, an attractive user interface and top-class security. 1XBet is one of the leading sportsbooks when it comes to the number of accumulator markets, making it easier for bettors to win big with a small stake. Additionally, 1XBet offers a very generous welcome bonus to new customers, plus there are also frequent promotions for the existing users.