Top African Transfer Prospects in Europe Top Flights

A busy transfer window is already underway and African internationals playing across different European leagues are some of the biggest transfer prospects. And with only a few weeks to go, a question everyone is asking right now is who is moving to where and when? Now, onto the transfer window, let's take a look at some African prospects grabbing the headlines.

Eric Baily

Eric Baily is the latest player to grab the transfer news headlines. The Ivorian international playing as a defender for Manchester United has had a not-so-good 2019/2020 due to injuries. But for the few times he has featured for Ole Gunnar, he did not play full 90 minutes in those games. And now, according to the latest news, Italian Giants AC Milan has been offered to sign the Ivorian player. Erick Baily has contracted with the Red Devils until 2022. However, having fallen behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, Baily might be tempted to look for playtime elsewhere.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has been a huge transfer prospect for some time now. Teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and other top teams in European football have expressed interest in signing the Senegal international. With a transfer fee of £72 million on the table, it remains to be seen who will beat the transfer deadline to get his signature.

The latest reports indicate that Manchester United Manager remains relentless in signing the Napoli defender having asked Ed Woodward to back him in the transfer window. After signing Harry Maguire, Manchester United registered some improvement, the third-best in the 2019/2020 season. Chelsea FC still suffers from defensive woes and signing Kalidou would be a great move to bolstering their leaking backline.

Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye becomes the latest African international to be linked with a potential transfer to an English top club. Several transfer reports indicate that Manchester United is interested in signing the PSG player. Idrissa Gueye played for Everton before moving to transfer but with PSG director looking to overhaul the midfield, the Senegal international is among players who are set to move during the transfer windows. Wolves have also expressed interest in signing Idrissa Gueye so it remains to be seen which team will beat the other is getting the player’s signature.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, a Nigerian International who plays for Lille OSC is also another African transfer prospect in Europe. The Guardian reports that the Lille has agreed on an initial offer of 60 million Euros to let the forward join Napoli on a permanent deal. Before the French league 1 was called off, the 21-year old Nigerian international has already 18 goals in all competitions.

English top clubs Liverpool and Manchester United had also expressed interest in signing Victor Osimhen. However, following recent reports that the Lille forward changed agent, Napoli looks to be in pole position of signing the player. Initial fees plus other add-ons have been agreed upon. If the deal goes through, he would become among top African players in EPL, including Zambians who have played in English top-flight teams.