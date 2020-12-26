Top Sports in Zambia 

Zambia is an amazing place for sports lovers. Although people cannot set UK horse racing odds, they can enjoy lots of other activities. Here are the most popular sports in Zambia.

Football

Football may be the most popular sport in Zambia, but for a good reason. The national soccer team won the African Cup of Nations, and in 2012 the national soccer team under 20 won the African Cup of Nations under 20.

Godfrey Chitalu is one of the most famous footballers in Zambia. He did not win big trophies with his national team but individually proved to be very good. He was recognized as a footballer of the year 5 times in Zambia, and also, after retiring, was among the 200 best footballers in Africa. Besides, Godfrey Chitalu scored 107 goals in a year. Even Gerd Muller and Leo Messi could not compete with the Zambian player.

Motor Rally

The motor rally has been held in Zambia since 1969. Their first organizer was the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Zambia. International Automobile Rally Zambia is held annually (usually in April) in the capital Lusaka.

The most popular participant is Satwant Singh. He won the motor rally 8 times. His career lasted until 2000. After him, Muna Singh, his nephew, became a winner. He mostly won driving a Subaru car.

Rugby

Rugby is also one of the most famous sports in Zambia. According to the statistics, this activity is most popular among teenagers. Today, there are about 16 clubs in the country, and this number is two times bigger than in 1996.

In 2016, the Zambia Rugby Sevens team was formed with semi-professional players. They took fourth place in the Africa Cup in Seville, which qualified them for the Commonwealth Games in February 2018. Now the national team takes 65th place in the IRB world ranking.

What’s more, Zambia is a homeland for Corné Krige. He is one of the most profitable rugby players in Africa. This sportsman used to be a captain of the South African national team and finished his career in 2005.

Golf

Golf was brought to Zambia by the British. They built the first golf club in Livingstone in 1907. Yet, these days, it’s not the most popular place among golf lovers. If you are fond of this sport, you should visit Lusaka.

There are a lot of pleasant surprises for those who love sports activities during their holidays in Lusaka. The country’s largest golf club of international level Chainama Hills Golf Club will provide an opportunity to comfortably play this elite game, both experienced athletes and beginners.

A spacious 18-hole course, classes with a personal instructor, the opportunity to settle in a comfortable Golfview Hotel, regularly held here international competitions and convenient location in 5 minutes from the city center make Chainama Hills Golf Club an attractive place for golf lovers.

Since 1954, golf tournaments have been held in the country. The most famous of them is the Zambia Open, which has been part of the Sunshine Tour since 1996. People also attend the ZANACO Masters tournament and the Zambia Open Ladies championship.

Polocrosse

Polocrosse is not as popular as football or golf. Yet, it already has lots of worldwide. This sport is a combination of polo and lacrosse. If you think it’s impossible, you should definitely visit a polocrosse tournament. Some of them are held in Zambia.

Although polocrosse is a relatively new sport in Zambia, the national team won the starting match of the World Championship-2015. Later they won a silver medal in one competition.

There are different leagues. There are championships for young sportsmen and women. There are also several tournaments in Lusaka that may be attended by amateurs. The most popular of them is the tournament Polocrosse ZANACO in the southern country club Lusaka. There is also the ZANACO Polocrosse Open, which is usually held in late August or early September.

Boxing

After soccer, boxing is probably the second most popular sport in Zambia. Successful boxers include Kit Mwila. He won a bronze medal in the boxing category at the Olympic Games in 1984. Lottie Mwale also has a huge number of fans across Africa. He was a light heavyweight boxer and represented Zambia at the 1974 Commonwealth Games, winning a gold medal.

In recent years, women started boxing. The most famous sportswoman is Esther Phiri. She became world champion after the victory over Belinda Laracuente. Catherine Phiri is also well-known among Zambian boxing lovers. She held the WBC Women’s Lightweight title from 2016 to 2017 and fought twice for the WBC Women’s Lightweight title in 2017 and March 2019. According to BoxRec, she ranks tenth among the best active women in the lightest weight in the world.

Boxing matches are usually held in the government complex in Lusaka and shown on the national television channel.

Swimming

With the opening of the Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC), more young people started swimming. The country opened several amateur groups, swimmers who represented Zambia at the Olympics – Leonard Ngoma, Ellen Lendra Hight and Jade Howard. Leonard Ngoma was the most famous Zambian swimmer, who specialized in brass events. Ellen Hight is a real professional in freestyle and butterfly.

Mountain Biking

Zambia is a country that will be a great choice for mountain bike lovers. Twin Palm Bike Club in Lusaka is one of the most popular clubs for amateurs in this sport. People from Western Zambia should pay attention to the Solwezi Cycling team.

In 2014, the first MTB competition took place in Zambia. Its main purpose was to promote mountain biking adventure in Zambia and South Africa. The two-day event starts at Lilayi Lodge in Lusaka and then covers 155 miles of scenic countryside.

White Water Rafting

White Water Rafting is an alloy on an inflatable vessel on a mountain river with rapids. This sport is one of the many activities that sport lovers should try when visiting Zambia. The Zambezi River in Victoria Falls in Livingstone will be an excellent place for this purpose. The river boasts the rapids of The Muncher and Oblivion.

In 2017, the first annual Zambezi White Water Festival was held for two days in Livingstone.