TopStar continues rubbishing Zambia labour laws

Help us expose the threat being caused by this Chinese who arrived in Zambia 4days ago by the name of Wang Xia’oyu (William) working as sales director at Topstar communications company Ltd yet he came in this country as a trainer on things which Zambians already know and have more knowledge about than him.

I and everyone else can attest that sales roles are supposed to be held by qualified Zambians who should also be registered by the Zambia institute of marketing. However the Chinese national in question is neither registered by ZIM and neither does he posses relevant qualifications.

Employees in sales are now working with fear of loosing their jobs in their own country and a company that government claims to own 40%shares.This guy is threatening and has already within four days started mistreating Zambian at Topstar.

As usual, our immigration and government authorities are well aware of happenings but Zambians are expected to find voice in silence. At present, not even the Human resources who joined recently can stand for the people.

1.How does government allow a Chinese to come into the country and do jobs that Zambians can do yet the company has Qualified people who understand the ethics and dynamics of business in the business environment of the country and you bring this Chinese who has no idea of what he is supposed to be done but threaten workers

2. How can government allow some Chinese to come all the way from China and become head of TV and decoder sales a job that Zambians can do better.

3. We can’t have a so called Zambian owned company but all senior positions are Chinese in our own country when the Joint venture agreement indicates that Chinese should be CEO, CFO, and Technical yet Topstar has more than 22 chinese, for what?

4.Now this guy (Wang Xiaoyu) Who is 4days in Zambia is forcing people in sales to sign a commitment document to Collect payment which has 6months repayment term and once they fail the amount will be reduced from their salaries or face dismissal. In such economic hardships and Covid-19 where every company is struggling with sales you force people to sign this illegal document and dismiss them if they fail? Is this in line with Zambian labor laws?

Topstar has alot of Chinese who come in every day and dispatch them in other districts doing Zambians jobs and these people have no practicing certificates.

Please watchdog help people at Topstar who have no representatives and expose these injustices by the Chinese.

