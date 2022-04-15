TOURISM MINISTER IGNORES COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES

TOURISM and Arts minister and his Permanent Secretary have on several occasions ignored calls by members of the Zambia Community Resource Board Association (ZCRBA) for a round table meeting, which the two government officials have been describing as a ‘waste of time’, sources in the tourism industry have said.

Rodney Sikumba and Evans Muhnaga respectively have been snubbing ZCRBA president George Tembo and chairman Rogers Lubilo, who have sought for a round table meeting to find solutions to the challenges faced in the tourism sector.

Tembo and Lubilo have written several letters, made phone calls and even sought face to face meetings with minister Sikumba and PS Muhanga but to no avail.

On Tuesday 12 April, Sikumba and Muhanga snubbed the CRB officials that matched to the ministry offices to seek an audience with the two top government officials.

“We went to see the minister on Tuesday but both him and his permanent secretary said we were wasting their time. We have written several letters, made phone calls, which have gone unanswered, but they do not even have the courtesy to return our calls. They think we are wasting their time,” Tembo is said to have been telling his close associates.

The industry sources further said on Thursday 14 April, the CRBs held a meeting at Golden Peacock, which the minister and the PS shunned claiming they were busy with other national duties.

The Golden Peacock meeting was scheduled to start at 9 hrs in the morning but PS Muhanga only showed up at 15 hrs . Several CRB officials and some traditional leaders attended the meeting.

“After several phone calls to the minister, he sent the PS to come to Golden Peacock. This was after the minister felt pressurized and had no option but to send Muhanga. The minister Sikumba had to succumb to our pressure and forced the PS to come but even then he did not want to meet the CRBS but only some selected chiefs. Only chiefs went into a closed door meeting with the PS leaving out CRB officials ” Tembo is reported to have been complaining to his associates.

During the Golden Peacock meeting, the sources said PS Muhanga was not able to answer several concerns that the chiefs raised with him, a development that angered most of the traditional leaders.

“Chiefs told Muhanga about Statutory Instrument number 66 of 2021 on forest carbon management but the PS was totally blank and ignorant about. They told him about community based natural resource policy which he does not understand and chiefs were left wondering what type of a PS this guy is,” Tembo is said to have been telling his his associate.