Trade Kings accused of stealing Rail line clips

Trade Kings will soon cause Railway line, Train catastrophe.

There is urgent need to investigate Trade Kings and it’s subsidiaries and their agents scrap metal dealers.

There is a company in Kafue called Universal Steel which is owned by the Trade Kings group that is sending thieves to rip and remove Pando Clips from the Railway line and selling them to Trade Kings. This is currently more profitable than stealing and selling Zesco wires. The Zambia Railways infrastructure is in a mess. Do not be surprised if you hear that a fatal railway accident happened in Kafue.

This matter has been reported to relevant authorities under PF but instead the police just went to collect bribes from Trade Kings and ripping off the rail line has continued up to this day. The main culprit here is Trade Kings. By proving a ready market for the clips, Trade Kings is encouraging this theft. It’s a pity that Trade Kings through Kafue Universal steel can be buying clips stolen from government when they know fully well that those clips are only found on the Rail line. Some of these businesses with close ties to government officials are a danger to the country,

Mwitumwa