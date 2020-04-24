Trade Kings’s K28 million Covid-19 donation questioned

SO IT’S TRUE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ‘FREE LUNCH’?

COVID-19: Trade Kings Foundation Donates K28m

By Prince Chiyuni

Trade Kings Foundation has given K28 million to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trade Kings Group General Manager Lux Subramanium presented the cheque on behalf of Trade Kings Foundation to Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya today.

And Mr. Subramanium says the K28 million will cover three aspects, which include; medical supplies, prevention and information dissemination on Covid-19.

Mr. Subramanium said bus stations, markets, prisons, Covid-19 quarantine centres, hospitals, frontline medical personnel and shopping malls will be covered under prevention.

He added that large quantities of assorted medicines and medical equipment which include ventilators and advanced respiratory machines will be supplied under the pledge made by Trade Kings Foundation.

Mr. Subramanium further said Trade Kings Foundation remain committed to supporting Government in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

And Dr. Chilufya said the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders.