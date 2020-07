Editor,

So this trading in Dollars in Zambia has become legal?

It’s a pity that our leaders don’t respect our own currency. Surely the legal tender in Zambia is the Kwacha. Or maybe this is the new normal.

You see by quoting in US dollars, these foreigners are insulting and undermining our currency. I really miss Levy Mwanawasa, the son of the soul and true patriot .