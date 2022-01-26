Tropical Storm Ana weakens

TROPICAL STORM ANA HAS WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY, SAYS SOUTH AFRICAN WHETHER SERVICES

TROPICAL storm Ana has weakened significantly but is still expected to bring heavy showers on northern Zimbabwe as well as southern Zambia, the South African Weather Service says.

Currently, the tropical storm Ana is situated over northern Zimbabwe and is expected to move into southern Zambia on Thursday.

“As a result of this track, Malawi should see some relief from the rain. However, heavy showers will persist in central Mozambique and reach Zimbabwe today. By tomorrow, these showers will continue over central Mozambique and in places over Zambia and Zimbabwe,” SA Weather Service said.

The weather service said while Ana has weakened significantly due to friction from the land mass as well as the loss of moisture, heavy rain has caused havoc over central Mozambique and southern Malawi.

According to the weather service, even as Ana weakens, it is expected Malawi and Zambia could again experience heavy showers towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

“This situation will be exasperated by the saturated ground.

“On a local front, it has been relatively quiet in SA, due to the secondary impacts of a tropical low pressure in the Mozambique Channel. This is as a result of moisture being concentrated towards the low pressure, causing dry conditions over the country.