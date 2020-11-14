Truck carrying medicine overturns, kills three

Truck carrying drugs for distribution in North western overturns, kills 3

14TH NOVEMBER, 2020 – Three people have died on the spot while one other person sustained serious injuries in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 13th November, 2020 around 1430 hours in Kifuwe area along Kabompo – Mufumbwe road, in Mufumbwe district of Northern Western Province.

Involved was Muke Morris aged 35 of Antioch Compound, Kabompo, also a driver for Ministry of Health under medical stores who whilst driving a motor vehicle Mitsubishi Fuso Registration number BAG 1345 for Ministry of Health loaded with assorted medicines with three male passengers on board, along the said road in the direction of West to east, failed to negotiate a curve and went off road to the left and overturned before the motor vehicle rested on its roof.

Due to the impact, the driver Muke Morris and two passengers namely: Male Choncho Nyendwa aged 22 of Kabompo and Thomas Kasongo aged 34 of Kabompo died on the spot while the other passenger male Wana Tembo aged 24 also of Kabompo sustained serious injuries and is admitted to Mufumbwe District Hospital.

The bodies of the three deceased persons are in Kabompo Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

An Inquiry has been opened in the matter.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER