Trucks stuck in potholes

The “massive developments” that did not last even a single political term, 5 years. This is what you get when three quarters of project funds are stolen instead of being used to properly construct the roads and other projects. This is where the money for Malanji’s helicopters came from.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
The “massive developments” that did not last even a single political term, 5 years. This is what you get when three quarters of project funds are stolen instead of being used to properly construct the roads and other projects. This is where the money for Malanji’s helicopters came from.