Tukuta wanted to take nude photos with me, model tells court

By CHARLES MUSONDA A WITNESS has testified that photographer Chella Tukuta asked her to take nude pictures with him before he flooded social media with her other nude pictures he had earlier taken without her consent.

Model and entrepreneur Mercy Mukwiza said this yesterday before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale in a case Tukuta has been charged with criminal libel for accusing Information Minister Dora Siliya of selling young women to high profile men for sex.

In a video that went viral on Facebook in May this year, Tukuta also accused Ms. Mukwiza of being in a sexual relationship with Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje in exchange for a shop he allegedly opened for her at East Park Mall.

Ms. Mukwiza said she has had a bad relationship with Tukuta since 2014 when he captured her in the changing room when she was only in her underwear during fashion show in which she participated.

She said Tukuta started circulating the photos on Facebook with a message that it was his job as a photographer.

She said he later sent her a direct message requesting her to take naked pictures with him without any clothing on. She said after rejecting his request, he insisted on taking the proposed pictures but offered to remove her face from the images.

She said later she started getting messages that her naked pictures were circulating on Facebook and that the pictures were being posted from Tukuta’s account to various groups.

Ms. Mukwiza said at that time she was in Japan representing Zambia at Miss International and she sent him a message to take down the pictures or risk being sued upon her return to Zambia.

She said Tukuta replied that they should meet in court but that upon her return home she forgave him as she was no longer angry with him.

On Tukuta’s allegations against her and Ms. Siliya, Ms. Mukwiza told the court that she was disgusted and was embarrassed for the minister; and felt concerned because if that was true she was not going to associate with her.

DAILY NATION