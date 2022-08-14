Tumbukas happy with HH so far

Christopher Miti-The Tumbuka Royal establishment has praised President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his government for the numerous achievements in just a year of being in office.

Chief MPHAMBA of the Tumbuka people of Lundazi District says government has scored landmark achievements in improving lives of citizens.

He said this through his representative TELEMANI ZULU, during the Kulonga traditional ceremony of the Tumbuka people of Lundazi and Rumpi district of Malawi held in Lundazi district yesterday.

The traditional leader cited the introduction of free education from grades one to 12 and the increased Constituency Development Fund -CDF budgetary allocation as some of the achievements.

He, however, appealed to government to construct a clinic and a police post in his area to address crime.

And Paramount Chief CHIKULAMAYEMBE of the Tumbuka people of Rumpi District of Malawi said there is need to uphold traditional and cultural values as they bind people together.

The Paramount Chief also called on Chief MPHAMBA to work with the Government of the day to enhance development in his chiefdom.

And Eastern Province Minister PETER PHIRI, who graced the ceremony observed that traditional ceremonies contribute to the promotion of national unity, peace and harmony.

Mr. PHIRI said government will continue to involve traditional leaders in the governance of the country.

The climax of the ceremony is when Chief MPHAMBA places harvested crops in the granary.