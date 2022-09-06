Turkish men arrested at airport with stashes arrest d Dollars

By Arnold Tutu

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has intercepted and seized US$399,500 from two Turkish Businessmen.

ACC Public Relations Manager TIMOTHY MOONO says this follows an operation at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as the Turkish Businessmen attempted to smuggle the cash.

Mr. MOONO has told ZNBC news in a statement that the cash which was in the process of being illegally externalized, is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He said the Commission received a tip off from members of the public that a syndicate of Turkish Businessmen were involved in illegal externalisation of huge sums of money through the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Mr. MOONO said the Commission mounted an operation at the Airport and in the process two Turkish nationals were apprehended and the money seized.

He said between 1st January 2022 and 2nd September 2022 in Lusaka District, Hakki Sahutoglu, 38, being a Director of Denniz Company Limited and Sezer Sahutoglu 23, a manager at the same company together with persons unknown did possess and conceal the money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. MOONO said the duo has been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 28th September, 2022.