Tutwa Ngulube maintains that HH stole from privatization

Tutwa Ngulube writes 👇

WHY ZAMBIA IS STILL POOR

ANTHONY BWALYA THIS ONE IS FOR YOU WHO DOESN’T KNOW.

THIEVES THAT STOLE 30 YEARS AGO ARE STILL STEALING BUT CLAIMING TO BE CLEANER THAN THOSE THAT STOLE 20 YEARS AGO.

THOSE THAT STOLE 20 YEARS AGO ARE STILL STEALING IN A DIFFERENT COLOR BUT CLAIMING TO BE CLEANER THAN THOSE THAT STOLE 10 YEARS AGO

THOSE THAT STOLE 10 YEARS AGO ARE BEING CALLED THIEVES BY THOSE THAT ARE STEALING RIGHT NOW.

DON’T BE DECEIVED POLITICIANS ARE THE SAME NO MATTER THE POLITICAL PARTY. AS I AM TYPING SOMEONE IS STEALING RIGHT.

MUSA NWENYE STATE COUNSEL THIS IS FOR YOU

BALLY PRIVATIZED ZAMBIA’S ASSETS WORTH USD$5 BILLION AT USD$ 138M ONLY.

WAS THIS A MISTAKE? ZCCM WHICH WAS WORTH USD$ 2BN WENT FOR USD$ 25M.

HAVE WE FORGOTTEN HOW MANY PEOPLE LOST THEIR JOBS AND THOSE THAT HAVEN’T BEEN PAID UPTO NOW?

HOW MANY HOTELS ENDED UP IN HIS HANDS?

FOR NOW LETS STOP TALKING ABOUT HYPOCRISY.