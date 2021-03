TUTWA SURVIVES ACCIDENT AFTER HEAVY DRINKING SPREE

Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube survives a nasty accident after a heavy drinking spree at Zero Degrees night club in kabwe with his driver identified as ¶ .

Sources have described his condition as stable and recovering from his home while his driver and the two pedestrians whom he hit into are in a critical condition.

The three victims are admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital.

Source: Kabwe News