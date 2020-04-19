Two health workers test positive for Covid -19

By RHODA MVULA

Two health workers are among four people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Zambia while the 19-year-old who attempted abortion in Chilenje and was later found positive of coronavirus has died.

The admission of the 4 has brought the number of patients to 61 in Zambia while the death of the 19-year-old has resulted into the recording of the third fatality from coronavirus in the country.

This was announced in Lusaka today by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya at the daily coronavirus update briefing.

The two health personnel, a nurse and a medical licentiate, who have test positive for coronavirus in Chilenje attended to the 19-year-old female when she was admitted for attempting to commit suicide.

The other two who have tested positive are from Kafue which now has a cumulative total of 11 cases with one death in the identity of a former Zanaco branch manager.

Dr Chilufya says a total of 397 cases were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 30 were done at Chilenje Clinic which brought out the two positive cases.

He said cumulatively the cases now stands at 61,3 deaths,33 recoveries and 25 active.