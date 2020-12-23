Two shot dead at police HQ

Police shoot two at the police headquarters. This is at the ongoing process by the police to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema

    Fonti 2 mins ago

    But why use live ammunition, don’t they train in other tactics of crowd control ? Wrong move to scheduled this 2 days before Xmas in a hungry country like Zed

    Buck Teeth Lungu 11 mins ago

    Lungu is a curse upon Zambia. His end will be ignominious. The evil he has thrown over the country will befall him too. May his end be as painful as what he has done to these two, Mapenzi and other fallen heroes.

