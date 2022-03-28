Two ZAF soldiers die in plane crash

TWO SOLDIERS PERISH IN ZAF PLANE CRASH

Two Livingstone based Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officers have died in a plane crash.

The incident occurred today around 11:20 hours after a ZAF Plane Flight Number AF 545 is reported to have crashed in Makunka Sihumbwa area, reported on phone by Francis Mwanza a resident of the same area who arrived at the scene first.

On Board was the Station Commander Colonel Lyson Siame aged 41 of Voucher Street Dambwa North Extension and Second Lieutenant Kalasa Bwalya aged 28 a student Pilot of Livingstone Zaf Air based.

The bodies of the two have since been retrieved from the scene of accident and deposited in Batoka Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.