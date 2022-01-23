TWO ZAMBIAN COMPANIES LINKED TO HEZBOLLAH BLACKLISTED

Two Zambia companies have been put on the list of terrorist organizations that are funding Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The two companies are Hammer and Nail Construction ltd located along Kafue road in Lusaka and HAMIDCO enterprises.

The United States designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on October 8, 1997, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on October 31, 2001.

Zambia-based Hamer and Nail Construction Limited and Hamidco Investment Limited are being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Adnan Ayad.

Ali Adel Diab, Adel Diab’s son, is also being designated today. Lebanese national Ali Adel Diab is the Director and Partner of Zambia-based Hamer and Nail Construction. Ali Adel Diab is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for being a leader or official of Hamer and Nail Construction Limited, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.

The US Treasury Department announced another set of sanctions on Hezbollah financiers this week, designating on Friday a funding network based in Zambia and Lebanon.

Adnan Ayad and Adel Diab have been accused of helping fund Hezbollah’s operations through 10 companies reportedly in their network and financing “corrupt patronage” in Lebanon as a way of navigating the country’s economic crisis.

“Today’s action exposes and targets Hezbollah’s misuse of the international financial system to raise and launder funds for its destabilising activities as the Lebanese people suffer during an unprecedented economic crisis,” said Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Mr Ayad and Mr Diab have been accused of “having materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services” to Hezbollah. Their sons, Jihad Ayad and Ali Diab, were also designated.

Two of the companies named in the sanctions, Hamer and Nail Construction Limited and Hamidco Investment Limited, are based in Zambia and have been reportedly used to funnel financial and technological support to Mr Ayad.

The rest of the companies are based in Lebanon and include engineering, construction, fashion and industrial entities that are part of Mr Ayad and Mr Diab’s Hezbollah-supporting network.

Friday’s sanctions come only three days after the US designated three Hezbollah financiers that included Mr Diab and a travel company.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions are “in solidarity with the Lebanese people, whose security and sovereignty remains threatened by Hezbollah’s corrupt and destabilising activities”.