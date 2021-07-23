U.K hires huge plane to deport 4 Zimbabweans

UK expels Zimbabwean immigrants
The British Government has deported Zimbabwean illegal immigrants from that country.
Watch video below as the deportees arrive in “APhiri anabwela kuchoka ku Harare style” with only ukwa bags after spending years in a foreign country.
COMMENTS
Those Machonaz have come to test real Zim life.Don’t blame the British and label them as racists but the problem is much deeper than meets the eye. With the current labor shortages in the UK after Brixt the fellows got involved into some serious crime.
This report is falsehood it deported 14 ex convicts. Why spreading lies those guys where in prison for various offences they committed while in the UK.
Apart from immigration offences it is not clear if they were deported for other issues.
I do not know.
But the UK currently has a severe labour shortage since leaving the European Union last year. If BBC is correct, the lack of labour is now causing supermarket shelves left unstocked; they desperately need workers.
Some of us hoped that brexit would lead to an immigration policy that might favour commonwealth countries. The eu immigration laws forced preference for white European countries and there are at least five million immigrants from East Europe in UK doing low skilled jobs. In fact, they didn’t even realise how many and they are giving them leave to remain even when they have over-stayed their visa.
The UK is in a hopeless muddle. What an outrageous waste of resources. It is not only racism. It is failure to accept responsibility for its colonial past.
The least the UK could do is favour English speaking Christians who share much in Common with the British.
It is time to end this bogus Organisation they call a commonwealth.