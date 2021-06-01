U.K. tells PF not to apply Covid restrictions selectively

U.K. tells PF not to apply Covid restrictions selectively

By Tinkerbel Mwila

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says restrictions on public gatherings during campaigns should be applied equally.

Speaking when he called on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe at his office in Ndola this morning, Mr. Woolley stressed that freedom of assembly is a prerequisite of a free, fair and transparent people.

And Mr. Woolley says it is unacceptable for political party supporters to engage in violence during campaigns.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe informed the British High Commissioner to Zambia that police have been instructed to apply the law fairly on all political parties.
