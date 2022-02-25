Ukrainian crisis: Zambia meets diplomats

ZAMBIA ON UKRAINE

The European Union 🇪🇺 and its member states (Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Sweden) together with the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and the United Nations met Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo this morning. We call on all our international partners, including Zambia, to condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #StandwithUkraine #TeamEurope