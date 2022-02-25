Ukrainian crisis: Zambia meets diplomats

1

Ukrainian crisis: Zambia meets diplomats

ZAMBIA ON UKRAINE

The European Union 🇪🇺 and its member states (Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Sweden) together with the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and the United Nations met Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo this morning. We call on all our international partners, including Zambia, to condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #StandwithUkraine #TeamEurope

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. HH meets Pope Francis
  2. HH meets French President
  3. HH meets Export and Import bank team
  4. China says there are signs that Zambia’s debt is being resolved
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.