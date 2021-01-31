Unpaid doctors to go on strike

Government has failed to pay settling allowances and five months’ salary arrears for 309 Junior Resident Doctors who were deployed in March 2019.

The Doctors have been demanding their money but to no avail.

In an interview with Diamond News, a representative of the workers Dr. Simon Sampa says the group has resolved to down tools in February if they are not paid their money.

Dr. Sampa have asked him to intervene in the matter as their engagements with the Public Service Management Division PSMD and the Ministry of Health are not yielding any results.

However, Ministry of Health Spokesperson Abel Kabalo has urged the Doctors to be patient, as government will soon pay their dues.

Dr. Kabalo says government is aware of the situation.