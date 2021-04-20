UNZA boss in contract scandal

UNZA VICE CHANCELLOR IN CONTRACT SCANDAL, PUSHES GIRLFRIEND’s COMPANY

TO WIN GARDENING CONTRACT AND FIRES POOR GARDENERS

University of Zambia Vice chancellor professor Luke Mumba has single

handedly sourced the services of a company to do gardening and

landscaping at the university, thereby displacing 50 vulnerable

workers that were doing the same.

A source at the University has disclosed that this is after Prof.

Mumba receieved pressure from his concubine based in Salama park and

niece to PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri that her company

called PlantWorld be awarded the contract to be gardening the whole of

the university at a total of K500, 000 per month.

The source said the amount was way too high as compared to salaries of

K3000 each given to the 50 workers every month and saw no logic behind

the landscaping contract.

President Lungu recently visited the university and ordered that those

that occupied hostels and not students must leave, a directive that

has been difficult to undertake as most occupants were PF cadres.