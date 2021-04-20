UNZA boss in contract scandal

UNZA VICE CHANCELLOR IN CONTRACT SCANDAL, PUSHES GIRLFRIEND’s COMPANY
TO WIN GARDENING CONTRACT AND FIRES POOR GARDENERS
University of Zambia Vice chancellor professor Luke Mumba has single
handedly sourced the services of a company to do gardening and
landscaping at the university, thereby displacing 50 vulnerable
workers that were doing the same.
A source at the University has disclosed that this is after Prof.
Mumba receieved pressure from his concubine based in Salama park and
niece to PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri that her company
called PlantWorld be awarded the contract to be gardening the whole of
the university at a total of K500, 000 per month.
The source said the amount was way too high as compared to salaries of
K3000 each given to the 50 workers every month and saw no logic behind
the landscaping contract.
President Lungu recently visited the university and ordered that those
that occupied hostels and not students must leave, a directive that
has been difficult to undertake as most occupants were PF cadres.
