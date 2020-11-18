UNZA students riot, burn chancellor’s office

University of Zambia students last night rioted in a desperate effort force force management

to allow them sit for examinations.

The PF government through its UNZA management has blocked thousands of poor students from sitting for exams .

Majority of students at UNZA can’t afford to pay school fees. Only children of PF officials and their relatives are able to pay. The bursaries committee which was initially meant to assist poor students has, like every thing else in the country, being turned into a corrupt agency to serve PF members.

UNZA vice chancellor Luke Mumba persomally told students who failed to school fees to withdraw from school and go to look for jobs and for females students to go get married.

The students set his office in fire during rioted last night.